Upset about dog poop: The Record for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

9:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about residents encountering multiple bears the previous night near a garbage bin in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

1:28 p.m. Police were called about a crash at South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road. One driver allegedly ran a red light and was broadsided by another vehicle. No one reported any injuries.

3:50 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about an agricultural burn that got out of control in the 27000 block of Routt County Road 37D. It soon was contained.

Support Local Journalism Donate



4:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a second agricultural burn that got out of control in the 39600 block of Routt County Road 33. It also was contained.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:26 p.m. Police were called about a disgruntled customer at a lighting store in the 1800 block of Loggers Lane. The customer had been waiting for an order and was upset the business was closed due to COVID-19.

7:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a drunken driver in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:14 p.m. Police were called about an ongoing dog issue at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Hilltop Parkway. A resident there, upset about dogs pooping in a common lawn area, sprayed cayenne pepper on the lawn to deter further incidents. This consequently upset dog-owning residents.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.