Upper Yampa River Basin under Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has placed the Upper Yampa River Basin in a Winter Weather Advisory.
Those traveling to or from the Yampa Valley throughout the next few days are encouraged to take extra precautions as the area is expected to receive heavy snow and potentially dangerous conditions.
In an outlook for upcoming holiday travel issued Wednesday, Dec. 22, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction warned motorists the top of Rabbit Ears Pass could see 14 to 18 inches of snow between Thursday, Dec. 23 — when snow is expected to start falling — and Saturday, Dec. 25, morning.
