Uphill policy at Steamboat Resort remains the same despite warm weather
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The warm weather and longer evening hours have brought out more uphill travelers to Steamboat Resort, but its caused some issues for those grooming the slopes after The Resort closes.
“Recently we have had incidents where uphill users have had close calls with Winch Cables, skiing/riding directly behind a cat when it’s grooming or next to operating snowcats,” Steamboat Resort said in a recent statement. “And users not respecting the visual contact necessary between uphillers and equipment operators to understand the skier/rider’s path.”
Uphill users must follow designated routes as outlined in the resort’s uphill policy and are only permitted on the resort before or after hours. The Resort will allow uphill users after the closing date on Sunday, April 11, however, specific routes will be announced to help users avoid construction.
All users must purchase and wear a 2020/21 arm band and fill out the waivers regarding the uphill policy. Additionally, dogs are not allowed.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Uphill policy at Steamboat Resort remains the same despite warm weather
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The warm weather and longer evening hours have brought out more uphill travelers to Steamboat Resort, but its caused some issues for those grooming the slopes after The Resort closes.