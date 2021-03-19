Uphill policy at Steamboat Resort remains the same despite warm weather

Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Jamie Letson crests the top of Christie Peak Express at Steamboat Resort in March, 2020. The Resort has implemented stricter uphill policies during the 2021 season to limit the amount of people on the mountain at one time. (File Photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The warm weather and longer evening hours have brought out more uphill travelers to Steamboat Resort, but its caused some issues for those grooming the slopes after The Resort closes.

“Recently we have had incidents where uphill users have had close calls with Winch Cables, skiing/riding directly behind a cat when it’s grooming or next to operating snowcats,” Steamboat Resort said in a recent statement. “And users not respecting the visual contact necessary between uphillers and equipment operators to understand the skier/rider’s path.”

Uphill users must follow designated routes as outlined in the resort’s uphill policy and are only permitted on the resort before or after hours. The Resort will allow uphill users after the closing date on Sunday, April 11, however, specific routes will be announced to help users avoid construction.

All users must purchase and wear a 2020/21 arm band and fill out the waivers regarding the uphill policy. Additionally, dogs are not allowed.

