Uphill access to Steamboat Resort soon to be restricted

Paxton and Susie Jones of Steamboat Springs ski past Thunderhead on their way to Four Points Lodge in 2016. Due to construction and end-of-season maintenance, uphill access will be restricted to one route.

Tom Ross/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

After closing day on Sunday, April 10, the most direct access route for uphill skiers at Steamboat Resort will be off limits.

The uphill access route that goes along the gondola and the Heavenly Daze ski run will be closed due to regular end-of-season maintenance and the start of phase two of the resort’s massive construction project.

Construction and regular end-of-season maintenance is expected to begin soon after closing day on Sunday. The first steps will be establishing perimeter fencing around construction zones and plowing snow in several areas.

“So we’ll be providing updates of what’s happening at a brief level, but people will start to see machinery moving, construction perimeter fencing going up, things like that next week,” said Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Resort.

The uphill access route from Vogue to Jess’s cutoff to Heavenly Daze will be unsafe because heavy construction activity will keep the route closed all spring.

Crews will also remove snow from work areas and access roads to provide better working conditions and access for the project.

“We want to keep skiers on one designated route so that we limit interactions with machinery,” Maren said.

Uphill skiers and riders will have to start at the bottom of Right-O-Way near T-Bar, then shortly after passing the bottom of the Thunderhead Lift, they will continue up a short stretch of BC Ski Way before cutting right onto the switchbacks of Why Not.

The stretch of switchbacks eventually feeds to the middle portion of Vagabond where the tipis are located, leaving only the last small stretch of upper Vagabond between them and the Thunderhead building.

Downhill ski access will also be restricted to this same route.

This alternate route is longer, but less steep overall compared to the route along Heavenly Daze.

This is only the second year Steamboat Resort has required passes for uphill access.

Uphill pass armbands are also required after closing day. The passes cost $29 for IKON and Steamboat pass holders and $49 for non-pass holders. Uphill skiers are also required to watch an educational safety video, sign waivers and sign an uphill user contract.

Last year the resort donated $20,000 from the uphill pass revenue to Routt County Search and Rescue.

Uphill passes are valid after 4:30 p.m. through 9 a.m. but are valid all day starting Apr. 11.