Uphill access passes net nearly $20K for Routt County Search and Rescue

Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Jamie Letson uphill skis to the the top of Christie Peak Express at Steamboat Resort last season. Letson was one of hundreds of people who found their own ways to ski and snowboard despite the resort's operations being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (File photo by Derek Maiolo)



Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. will contribute nearly $20,000 to Routt County Search and Rescue from fees collected from uphill access passes purchased during the 2020-21 season.

“Routt County Search and Rescue is extremely thankful for the generous support provided by Steamboat Resort through the donation of uphill pass proceeds.” said Jay Bowman, president of Routt County Search and Rescu, in a news release. “This donation from Steamboat Resort will be a tremendous help in our efforts to maintain an up-to-date and effective team.”

The uphill access policy and user guidelines were updated for the 2020-21 season in response to a sharp increase in uphill users at the ski resort in recent years. Users were asked to sign an electronic waiver and purchase an uphill access pass for $20, which provided users with an armband for identification.

The fees collected covered the cost of the armbands and cost of administering the program. A remaining portion will be donated to Routt County Search and Rescue.

“This season especially, it was important for us to be able to provide an outlet through outdoor recreation,” said Dave Hunter, Ski Corp. vice president of mountain operations, in a news release. “We look forward to working with the growing uphill community to provide a safe experience for all.”

The ski resort closed operations for the season on April 11, but uphill access is permitted this spring. Users are asked to be aware of increased heavy machinery in the area due to the start of construction projects. The designated uphill route, which includes Preview, Short Cut, Vogue, Sitz, Jess’ Cut-Off and Heavenly Daze, will be groomed, as conditions allow.