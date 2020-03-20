Uphill access closed at Vail Resorts’ Colorado ski resorts for safety

From left, Kayla Konz, Megan Ford, Jeff Hecht and Chris Phillips with two very good doggos not pictured skin Meadow Mountain St. Patrick's Day Tuesday in Minturn. Meadow Mountain is normally a popular place for winter recreation, yet since the resorts have closed it's even busier.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

AVON — Vail Resorts, in a statement Friday, announced that uphill access at its Colorado resorts is closed.

“We continue to work closely with local officials to ensure the safety of our communities,” wrote John Plack, a Vail Resorts spokesman, in an email to the Vail Daily. “Given that there is no terrain risk mitigation and no ski patrol currently at our resorts, uphill traffic, is unsafe for skiers, riders, those sledding and first responders. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation obeying posted closures.”

Vail Resorts operates five mountain resorts in Colorado: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte.

Since Vail Resorts shut down its North American resorts on Saturday, then announced the closure was for the remainder of the season Tuesday, locals have taken to the mountains to earn their turns.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center lists avalanche danger as “considerable” for the Vail/Summit County area for March 19 and 20. Center-speak, that means “Dangerous avalanche conditions. Cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.” Also: With the Vail and Beaver Creek ski areas closed, Vail Resorts isn’t performing in-bounds avalanche mitigation. Check the current forecast at https://avalanche.state.co.us/