Uphill access at Steamboat Resort still temporarily prohibited

While the ski season is over, uphill access at Steamboat Resort is still temporarily prohibited.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The ski season at Steamboat Resort was supposed to end Sunday. Of course, no one was able to celebrate since the resort suspended operations on March 15.

While the resort is closed for the season, uphill access also is still temporarily prohibited. Steamboat Resort, aligning with the U.S. Forest Service, closed uphill access on March 26, following state and local orders to limit gatherings to five people or fewer.

Recreation is still allowed under the state stay-at-home order, which is still in effect until April 26. However, people should curb their turns, stay off the slopes and out of the backcountry as requested by Snowsports Industries America.

There are still plenty of recreation options for locals that don’t involve going to the resort.

