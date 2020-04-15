Uphill access at Steamboat Resort still temporarily prohibited
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The ski season at Steamboat Resort was supposed to end Sunday. Of course, no one was able to celebrate since the resort suspended operations on March 15.
While the resort is closed for the season, uphill access also is still temporarily prohibited. Steamboat Resort, aligning with the U.S. Forest Service, closed uphill access on March 26, following state and local orders to limit gatherings to five people or fewer.
Recreation is still allowed under the state stay-at-home order, which is still in effect until April 26. However, people should curb their turns, stay off the slopes and out of the backcountry as requested by Snowsports Industries America.
There are still plenty of recreation options for locals that don’t involve going to the resort.
Support Local Journalism
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.