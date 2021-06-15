Updating: Collom Fire near Colowyo Mine 5% contained, not threatening structures
Sheriff: 639 acres burned or burning, no injuries, no structure damage
This story is updating as more information becomes available
The Collom Fire near Colowyo Mine has burned roughly 639 acres, but no structures are currently threatened.
Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said Wednesday just before 5 p.m. that 100 firefighters had been assigned to the fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon on Elk Ridge Mining and Reclamation property southwest of Craig along Highway 13. Hume reported no injuries to fire personnel or others.
County Road 51 remained temporarily closed early Wednesday evening due to the fire, which is burning south of Highway 13, west of County Road 51 and south of County Road 32, per the MCSO. Hume said there was good reason to expect County Road 51 would be reopened later Wednesday evening, once the operational period ended.
The fire, to which Craig Fire and Rescue and other agencies — including aerial support from the Bureau of Land Management — were responding since Tuesday, had “moderated and is less active” by Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post on the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office page at 7:37 a.m.
“Fire behavior was active until late evening, burning predominately on private lands. The fire is estimated to encompass 400 acres. Fire crews were able to establish control lines around a significant portion of the fire perimeter, a cause an origin investigation is ongoing,” the MCSO wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday morning on a post that shared a video from Tuesday evening that showed an active blaze.
A later post Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. included a photo that showed the fire substantially moderating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat School Board, teachers agree on new salary package, including 5.5% pay increase
The Steamboat Springs Board of Education and the Steamboat Springs Education Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement Monday night, giving licensed teachers an average pay bump of 5.5% for next year.