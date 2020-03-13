UPDATES: List of canceled events around Steamboat, Routt County due to coronavirus

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Events continue to be canceled around Routt County due to concerns about COVID-19. Check back as this list will continually be updated.

If you have an event that is canceled or postponed, email news@SteamboatPilot.com with the information.

The following events have been canceled or postponed:

SPEAK 2020 performances: Originally scheduled for March 19, 20 and 21. Will be rescheduled for May.

Luau Party: Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, at Steamboat Resort. Canceled with the exception of the evening’s fireworks.

’80s Party: Originally scheduled for Friday, March 20, at Steamboat Resort.

12th annual Cody’s Challenge: Originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Steamboat Resort.

Yampa Valley Autism Program’s Masquerade Ball: Originally scheduled for April 4. In its place, there will be an online silent auction that has yet to be set up.

Opera Steamboat’s Opera in the Schools program: Originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, at Soda Creek and Strawberry Park elementary schools, Steamboat Springs Middle School, Emerald Mountain School, Mountain Village Montessori Charter School and North Routt Community Charter School.

Steamboat Symphony Orchestra’s Immersion Weekend: Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15. Will be rescheduled.

“Little Mermaid on Ice”: Originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at Howelsen Ice Arena. Will be rescheduled.

Strings Music Festival: All programs through Wednesday, April 1, have been canceled or postponed:

Los Lobos on March 15 has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Leftover Salmon on Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene on Thursday, March 19, has been canceled; more details to be announced soon.

Steel Betty on Tuesday, March 24, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Read to Dogs at Bud Werner Memorial Library: Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

End of Life series: Originally scheduled to be held each Tuesday from March 17 to April 14. Expected to be rescheduled for the fall.

Fly Fishing Film Tour: Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at the Chief Theater has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date.

“Moon Over Buffalo”: Originally scheduled for March 20 and 21 and March 27 and 28 at the Chief Theater will be rescheduled for the last two weekends in May. Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date.

Organizing Your Business Marketing: Originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, and Friday, April 10, at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

Business Planning for a New Startup: Originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.

St. Patrick’s Day Fireworks at Steamboat Resort

Luck of the Irish 7K: Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Women United Spring Luncheon: Originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2. Will be rescheduled for later in the spring.

Other cancellations:

• All youth story times and program at Bud Werner Memorial Library have been canceled through Wednesday, April 1, including Babytime, Lego at the Library, Little Crafters, Toddler Time, Preschool Time, Story Stretchers and Words in Motion.

• The Bud Light Free Concert Series at Steamboat Resort has been canceled for the remainder of the season.

• CHSAA has suspended all spring sports, including practices and contests, until Monday, April 6. Local schools have halted middle school sports to match CHSAA’s decision.

• The ski jumping/ Nordic combined junior championships originally scheduled for March 17-21 at Howelsen Hill have been canceled. All U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association-sanctioned events have been canceled.

• Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has suspended all trips and van travel and closed the strength center. All end of season banquets have been canceled.