Updates: Colowyo Mine evacuated as crews battle nearby blaze

Views of a wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Moffat County.

Courtesy/Moffat County Sheriff’s Office

2 p.m. Colowyo Coal Mine has been evacuated as a precaution at this time.

12:20 p.m. Officials are closing Highway 13 near the fire to all traffic as the fire has jumped the highway and is spreading, leading to low visibility in the area.

CRAIG — Local fire fighters are battling a brush fire along Highway 13 at mile marker 61 near Colowyo Mine Tuesday.

At this time it is unclear how the fire started, and the size of the fire is unknown. Due to Red Flag win and terrain, fire fighters have been unable to contain the fire at this time.

The fire is current on private and Bureau of Land Management land.

This story will be updated.