Updated aerial mapping shows Middle Fork Fire to be over 4,000 acres
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Aerial mapping of the Middle Fork Fire on Saturday morning confirmed that the fire has spread to 4,540 acres.
Fire activity was minimal Saturday despite the return of warmer, drier weather, according to fire officials. More active behavior is expected to return over the next few days with continued warm weather.
The fire has not progressed or shown evidence of growth since Labor Day, according to officials with the fire’s incident management team, when it burned over trails to Luna Lake, Fish Hawk Lake and Crags, and to within 1 mile of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail.
The fire is burning in Routt National Forest in the Zirkel Wilderness Area, about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs. It was first reported Sunday, Sept. 6, and has said to be caused by lightning.
Ninety-five total personnel are onsite with crews conducting fire mitigation work around Rainbow Lake Campground and continuing structure assessments in Jackson County.
Area closures remain in effect within the Zirkel Wilderness. The closure area follows the wilderness boundary on the east and west; on the south, it follows the wilderness boundary, the Continental Divide Trail and Newcomb Creek Trail; and on the north, it follows Lost Ranger Trail, the Continental Divide Trail south to Lost Ranger Peak, west to The Dome and down the North Fork drainage.
