UPDATE: Colorado man identified in fatal crash near Yampa

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Law enforcement officials have identified a 40-year-old man who died in a rollover crash Friday afternoon near Yampa, about 30 miles south of Steamboat.

Kent Harrison, with an address in Vail and Denver, was driving a motorhome along Colorado Highway 131 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road while attempting to maneuver a turn, according to Trooper Doug Bell with Colorado State Patrol.

A news release from State Patrol said the man’s motorhome struck a cluster of shrubs, then rolled onto its roof. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene inside the vehicle.

State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, pending an autopsy report. As of Friday, law enforcement did not suspect impairment to be a contributing factor. The road was wet at the time of the crash due to rain storms in the area.

Harrison’s family has been notified of his death, according to Bell.

