Upcoming road work on Routt County roads

Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads.

Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:

County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40

County Road 27 from Colorado Highway 131 to Middle Creek Road

County Road 53 from Hayden city limits to the end of pavement

County Road 129 from Hahns Peak Village to end of pavement past Columbine

County Road 35 from County Road 14 to County Road 41

County Road 14 from Colorado Highway 131 to County Road 35

The full schedule is available at co.routt.co.us/374/Road-Work-Closures .

Additionally, two culverts will be replaced the week of Aug. 15.

County Road 54 will be closed at the intersection with County Road 129 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Motorists should take County Road 56 just north of County Road 54.

County Road 56 will be closed at the intersection of County Road 52W from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.