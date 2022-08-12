Upcoming road work on Routt County roads
Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads.
Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:
- County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40
- County Road 27 from Colorado Highway 131 to Middle Creek Road
- County Road 53 from Hayden city limits to the end of pavement
- County Road 129 from Hahns Peak Village to end of pavement past Columbine
- County Road 35 from County Road 14 to County Road 41
- County Road 14 from Colorado Highway 131 to County Road 35
The full schedule is available at co.routt.co.us/374/Road-Work-Closures.
Additionally, two culverts will be replaced the week of Aug. 15.
County Road 54 will be closed at the intersection with County Road 129 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Motorists should take County Road 56 just north of County Road 54.
County Road 56 will be closed at the intersection of County Road 52W from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User