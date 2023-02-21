Upcoming class to cover how to improve your credit

A new Credit 101 class offered by Routt County United Way’s Women United and led by Kathryn Pedersen could help better educate people about their credit scores.

The new class seeks to explain what affects someone’s credit, and most importantly, how people can build and improve their credit. Additionally, students also will learn misconceptions about credit, how to view their full credit report and how to dispute and improve their credit scores.

The program will consist of three classes with child care available upon request and dinner provided at each class. Classes will be from 5:30-7:15 p.m. March 1, 8 and 22 at Colorado Mountain College’s Steamboat Springs campus, 1275 Crawford Ave., inside rooms SB 215 for the credit class and SB 210 for child care.

Sign up at RouttCountyUnitedWay.kindful.com/register/credit-101-2023 . For questions, email Jennifer Bruen at community@routtcountyunitedway.org .