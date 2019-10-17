Up to 12 inches of snow expected in the mountains, 6 inches in town this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Weather forecasters are expecting several inches of snow to blanket the Yampa Valley this weekend as two winter storms move into the area.

Very light snowfall will accompany the first storm, which is predicted to begin after midnight Thursday, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who operates snowalarm.com. Snow will end by noon Friday as a stronger and colder storm moves in Saturday night and is expected to stick around through Tuesday, Oct. 22.

While elevations of 8,000 feet and above will likely receive several inches of snow, Weissbluth’s predictions call for light snow mixed with rain in areas of the upper Yampa Valley. Minor accumulations are briefly possible on nonpaved surfaces, Weissbluth said, but won’t stay for long.

The second storm for the area, however, is expected to bring large snow accumulations beginning Sunday.

Keep up with the conditions • Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.

• View Steamboat webcams here.

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.

Weissbluth calls this storm a “good, winter-like storm” that will bring 6 to 12 inches of snow to the higher elevations and 3 to 6 inches in town by the end of Sunday. High temperatures are expected to reach a little over 30 degrees.

Travel over Rabbit Ears Pass is expected to be difficult Sunday, with potential traffic delays extending throughout the Interstate 70 corridor, where significant snow is also expected.

Snow showers will continue in the area Monday, bringing an additional 1 to 4 inches to the higher elevations. Another 1 to 4 inches will fall in the higher elevations by Tuesday afternoon, according to Weissbluth.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the West, Weissbluth indicated, which will bring mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures to the area for the end of the next work week and following weekend.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.