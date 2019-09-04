‘Unpretentious authenticity’: Men’s Journal names Steamboat one of nation’s 20 best mountain towns

Steamboat Springs was recently named one of the top 20 mountain towns in the United States by Men's Journal.

Scott Franz/File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs has received yet another nationwide accolade, this time from a men’s monthly lifestyle magazine.

Men’s Journal, a magazine focusing on outdoor recreation, recently named Steamboat as one of the nation’s 20 best mountain towns, adding to the city’s lengthy list of recognition.

The magazine described Steamboat as “Colorado’s most genuinely Western mountain town,” with Rocky Mountain beauty and “unpretentious authenticity.” Cattle ranches are spread over undulating green hills that give the town “a feeling of big-sky spaciousness,” according to the magazine.

Steamboat’s entry on the list went on to highlight local businesses such as Lyon’s Corner Drug & Soda Fountain and F.M. Light & Sons and points of interest, including the Emerald Mountain quarry and Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

“Locals head to the pro rodeo on weekends to eat barbecued ribs,” the magazine stated, focusing on Steamboat’s Western allure.

Steamboat was joined on the list by other towns such as Rapid City, South Dakota, Truckee, California, Casper, Wyoming, Taos, New Mexico and Chattanooga, Tennessee, along with only two other Colorado towns, Crested Butte and Pagosa Springs.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.