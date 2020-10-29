Unmasked rally: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wednesday, Oct. 28

9:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an incident of road rage in which one driver cut off another in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The driver of one of the cars followed the car that cut them off.

10:46 a.m. Officers responded to reports of fraud on an unemployment benefits claim in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

11:53 a.m. Officers received a lost wallet in the Copper Ridge Drive area.

12:09 p.m. Officers responded to a physical altercation between roommates in the 3000 block of Village Drive. One roommate was issued a citation for harassment.

3:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a large group of people not wearing masks at the Lauren Boebert rally in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 4000 block of Anchor Way. A person left his vehicle and a shovel at a storage unit. When the owner returned, the shovel was missing from the vehicle.

7:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone not wearing a mask inside a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers responded to 15 calls for service.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 29 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.