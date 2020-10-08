Unmasked employee: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 7
2:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers discovered an employee sleeping outside of a business on the 100 block of Ninth Street.
5:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about harassment on Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
7:09 p.m. Officers received a call about an employee not wearing a mask at a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
9:21 p.m. Officers doing patrol noticed a door was open at a business on the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. They cleared the building and secured the door.
10:33 p.m. A bear attempted to get into a trash can on the 2000 block of Alpenglow Way. Officers scared the bear away.
Total incidents: 35
- Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
