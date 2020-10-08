Unmasked employee: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 7

2:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers discovered an employee sleeping outside of a business on the 100 block of Ninth Street.

5:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about harassment on Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

7:09 p.m. Officers received a call about an employee not wearing a mask at a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

9:21 p.m. Officers doing patrol noticed a door was open at a business on the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. They cleared the building and secured the door.

10:33 p.m. A bear attempted to get into a trash can on the 2000 block of Alpenglow Way. Officers scared the bear away.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.