Unknown injury car crash: The Record for Thursday, June 10
Thursday, June 10
7:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 1400 block of Walton Creek Road.
6:24 a.m. Officers received a report about property damage in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
6:42 a.m. Officers assisted Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies in responding to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 120 block of U.S. Highway 40.
7:53 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.
2:34 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
4:55 p.m. Deputies responded to an unknown injury car crash in the 113 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
5:50 p.m. Officers responded to a reported suspicious incident on Timothy Drive.
Total incidents: 58
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
