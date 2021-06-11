Unknown injury car crash: The Record for Thursday, June 10

Thursday, June 10

7:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 1400 block of Walton Creek Road.

6:24 a.m. Officers received a report about property damage in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

6:42 a.m. Officers assisted Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies in responding to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 120 block of U.S. Highway 40.

7:53 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

2:34 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:55 p.m. Deputies responded to an unknown injury car crash in the 113 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

5:50 p.m. Officers responded to a reported suspicious incident on Timothy Drive.

Total incidents: 58

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.