United Way of the Yampa Valley hosting Holiday Food Card Drive for families in need

United Way of the Yampa Valley is seeking input from Northwest Colorado residents to ensure its mission of aiding people in need is done to maximal effectiveness.

The organization is hosting the Holiday Food Card Drive , which will be hosted directly in Moffat County for the first time.

“This initiative is created for Moffat families, supported by Moffat partners, and designed to ease the pressure that many local households are facing right now,” states a United Way news release. “Food pantries are doing all they can, but they are stretched to the limit. The Holiday Market is amazing, but it will not meet the full demand.”

The release noted that 49 percent of Moffat County households qualify as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). The organization is looking for nominations from residents and groups throughout the Yampa Valley of ALICE families and individuals who could use support.

“Your nominations ensure that help reaches the right households with dignity and privacy,” the release continued. “Families trust you. They turn to you. Your voice and your referrals matter. If organizations do not nominate families, we will not be able to get this support to those who need it most.”

United Way is currently collecting Walmart and City Market gift cards valued at $25 or more, as well as monetary donations specific to Moffat County residents. The organization will also seek volunteers for collecting donations.

“It is our chance to show Moffat County families that their community sees them, values them, and stands with them during a difficult time of year,” the release said.

The nomination form is available through Dec. 6 at: https://tinyurl.com/msd7pfj9

Additional donations will be open until Dec. 12.