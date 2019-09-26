Uninvited guest starts fight at house party: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

6:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly broke the window of a government building in the 100 block of 10th Street. He denied doing the damage and said he thought the building was an Airbnb vacation rental.

9:22 a.m. A man reported the theft of several parts to his truck, totaling more than $1,000. Officers are continuing to investigate.

10:06 a.m. Police were notified of a man acting strange in the 2800 block of West End Avenue.

10:56 a.m. Several windows were damaged to a building in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers believe a rock caused the damage.

11:30 a.m. Hotel staff found cash and a digital scale, supposedly used to weigh illicit substances, at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers collected the items and investigated the scene.

12:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a man to the hospital after he overdosed in an alley in the 400 block of Oak Street. Following his release, police arrested him for allegedly abusing toxic vapors.

1:14 p.m. Police were called about some money that was stolen from a vehicle in the 10 block of Spruce Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:18 p.m. Officers were called about a theft at a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. They did not offer further details because the incident remains under investigation.

4:09 p.m. A vehicle rolled off Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek. Firefighters from Steamboat and Oak Creek responded. One person was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

4:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from mile marker 139 along U.S. Highway 40.

11:12 p.m. Police responded to an altercation at residence in the 2900 block of Abbey Road. A man burst uninvited to a house party and tried to fight with guests. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.