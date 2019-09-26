Uninvited guest starts fight at house party: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
6:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly broke the window of a government building in the 100 block of 10th Street. He denied doing the damage and said he thought the building was an Airbnb vacation rental.
9:22 a.m. A man reported the theft of several parts to his truck, totaling more than $1,000. Officers are continuing to investigate.
10:06 a.m. Police were notified of a man acting strange in the 2800 block of West End Avenue.
10:56 a.m. Several windows were damaged to a building in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers believe a rock caused the damage.
11:30 a.m. Hotel staff found cash and a digital scale, supposedly used to weigh illicit substances, at a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers collected the items and investigated the scene.
12:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a man to the hospital after he overdosed in an alley in the 400 block of Oak Street. Following his release, police arrested him for allegedly abusing toxic vapors.
1:14 p.m. Police were called about some money that was stolen from a vehicle in the 10 block of Spruce Street.
3:18 p.m. Officers were called about a theft at a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. They did not offer further details because the incident remains under investigation.
4:09 p.m. A vehicle rolled off Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek. Firefighters from Steamboat and Oak Creek responded. One person was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.
4:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from mile marker 139 along U.S. Highway 40.
11:12 p.m. Police responded to an altercation at residence in the 2900 block of Abbey Road. A man burst uninvited to a house party and tried to fight with guests. He was gone by the time officers arrived.
Total incidents: 63
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
