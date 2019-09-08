Unhappy about restaurant order: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

12:09 a.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se in the 500 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden. He was also cited for failure to dim lights.

1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Emerald Park. Someone was teaching a person how to drive. Officers advised the driver to get a learner’s permit first.

4:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

8:29 a.m. Officers received a report that a package was stolen from the 2700 block of Downhill Drive. They reporting party was working to receive a refund.

10:13 a.m. A couple of people were fired from a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. They were causing a scene. Officers mediated the situation.

10:36 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle near Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The owner had forgotten where it was parked.

1:31 p.m. Officers received a report that a person was bitten by a dog at a church in the 800 block of Dougherty Road.

7:18 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search in the area of Stillwater Reservoir.

8:55 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a situation involving a woman who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was also cited for careless driving and driving without proof of insurance.

9:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report that a customer was unhappy with their order at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue and began yelling at a manager. They paid for the meal and left before officers arrived.

10:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in a dumpster at Steamboat Springs High School.

11:10 p.m. A person reported that minors were drinking alcohol at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers spoke to the people, who were all of legal age.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.