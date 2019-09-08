Unhappy about restaurant order: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
12:09 a.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se in the 500 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden. He was also cited for failure to dim lights.
1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Emerald Park. Someone was teaching a person how to drive. Officers advised the driver to get a learner’s permit first.
4:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.
8:29 a.m. Officers received a report that a package was stolen from the 2700 block of Downhill Drive. They reporting party was working to receive a refund.
10:13 a.m. A couple of people were fired from a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. They were causing a scene. Officers mediated the situation.
10:36 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle near Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The owner had forgotten where it was parked.
1:31 p.m. Officers received a report that a person was bitten by a dog at a church in the 800 block of Dougherty Road.
7:18 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search in the area of Stillwater Reservoir.
8:55 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a situation involving a woman who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was also cited for careless driving and driving without proof of insurance.
9:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report that a customer was unhappy with their order at a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue and began yelling at a manager. They paid for the meal and left before officers arrived.
10:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in a dumpster at Steamboat Springs High School.
11:10 p.m. A person reported that minors were drinking alcohol at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers spoke to the people, who were all of legal age.
Total incidents: 57
- Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
