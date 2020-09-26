Underage drinking: The Record for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

9:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a drug violation in Milner.

10:19 a.m. Deputies were called about an alleged burglary in Oak Creek.

11:36 a.m. Deputies were called about a theft at the Pearl Lake Campground in North Routt.

3:11 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a restaurant in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue getting prank calls.

5:57 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 300 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Hayden.

6:13 p.m. Police were called about a resident using a charcoal grill, which is currently illegal under fire restrictions, in the 400 block of Storm Mountain Court. Officers could not locate a burning grill.

8:22 p.m. Deputies were called about an illegal burn along a Forest Service Road in North Routt.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:26 p.m. Police were called about some underage drinkers consuming alcohol at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. They received court summons.

11:21 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle stolen from the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. The keys had been left inside. Officers found the vehicle the next morning. It was undamaged and nothing was stolen from inside.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.