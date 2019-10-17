 Under wraps | SteamboatToday.com

Under wraps

News | October 17, 2019

The first cabin to be placed on Steamboat Resort’s new gondola hangs by itself in the lower terminal Thursday, Oct. 17. Crews are keeping the cabins wrapped in their white covers until the resort opens for the 2019-20 winter season Nov. 23.
Derek Maiolo

