Uncooperative caller: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

1:01 a.m. A person reported that two people had stolen a t-shirt at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, but then the caller was uncooperative with officers when they arrived on the scene to learn what happened.

1:05 a.m. Two people got into a verbal argument about someone smoking cigarettes in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

4:23 a.m. A bear was in a dumpster in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

6:37 a.m. A person was sleeping in the lobby of a complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers spoke to the man, who left for his home.

6:06 p.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies were called to a reported assault at a business in the 100 block of East Main Street in Oak Creek.

7:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person intoxicated on an unknown substance in a parking lot at Central Park Plaza. Officers spoke to the man, who had lost his keys. Officers determined he was not under the influence and helped him locate his keys.

8:05 p.m. Deputies were called to a disturbance in the 32000 block of Ute Trail in Oak Creek.

8:27 p.m. A person reported their license plates were taken and replaced with another set of license plates in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:09 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shoplifting at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

10:54 p.m. A woman reported her boyfriend missing from a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. She found him, and he was okay.

11:14 p.m. Officers are investigating a report of a phone stolen from a vehicle at a convenience store in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Incidents that area fire protection districts and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to on Saturday were unavailable.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.