Unconscious person: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 28

7:23 a.m. Multiple agencies, including Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Routt Fire Protection District crews, responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 70000 block of Routt County Road 129.

8:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Mountain Vista Circle.

12:14 p.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

2:47 p.m. Officers responded to the scene of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear in the 1000 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.