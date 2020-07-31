Unconscious person in alley: The Record for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Thursday, July 30, 2020

9:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of shoplifting from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

9:45 a.m. Police were called about a theft in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

9:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a campground near the Flat Tops Wilderness Area in South Routt.

10:39 a.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

11:22 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an optometrist clinic in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

1:03 p.m. Police were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Eighth and Yampa streets.

3:26 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in an alley off North Third Street in Hayden.

4:09 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired at the Dry Lake Campground.

10:05 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:31 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.