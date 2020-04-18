Unconscious person at cafe: The Record for Friday, April 17, 2020

Friday, April 17, 2020

12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person at a house in the 1500 block of Fish Creek Falls Road. The caller’s roommate had someone over, which was making the caller uncomfortable.

9:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a civil complaint from the 32500 block of Ute Trail in Oak Creek.

3:39 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check at a restaurant in the 10 block of Eighth Street.

4:24 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a cafe in the 61000 block of Routt County Road 129 near Clark.

5:49 p.m. Police received a report of an alleged public health violation at the Steamboat Springs Airport.

6:03 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

11:43 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.