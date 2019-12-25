Unconscious person at bar: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:47 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

10:38 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:53 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. Someone cut down and stole a tree, supposedly to use as a Christmas decoration.

12:18 p.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly left a gas station without paying for the fuel in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

7:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

8:47 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from Crawford Avenue and Yahmonite Street.

9:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.