Unconscious person at bar: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
2:47 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
10:38 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
10:53 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. Someone cut down and stole a tree, supposedly to use as a Christmas decoration.
12:18 p.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly left a gas station without paying for the fuel in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
3:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Cedar Court.
7:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.
8:47 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from Crawford Avenue and Yahmonite Street.
9:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 53
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
