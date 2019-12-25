Unconscious person at bar: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

News | December 25, 2019

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. 

2:47 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

10:38 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. 

10:53 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at a park in the 10 block of 12th Street. Someone cut down and stole a tree, supposedly to use as a Christmas decoration.

12:18 p.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly left a gas station without paying for the fuel in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 

3:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Cedar Court. 

7:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle. 

8:47 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from Crawford Avenue and Yahmonite Street. 

9:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. 

Total incidents: 53

  • Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
  • North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

