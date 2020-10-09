Uncomplicating the complex world of health care

The Health Partnership serves as a resource guide to ensure people in our communities live longer, healthier and happier lives.

Do you need health insurance coverage in 2021? Open enrollment, the only time period to enroll for health care coverage in 2021 outside of a life-changing event, starts Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15.

The Health Partnership can help you navigate the following:

● Connect you with agencies that can help you sign up for health insurance enrollment

● Answer your health insurance questions

● Understand your needs and advocate to help change policies and make insurance more affordable in Northwest Colorado

For assistance, contact Jeni Holloway at jholloway@ncchealthpatnership.org, or schedule an appointment at thehealthpartnership.org/individual-needs.

Health disparities and inequities have significant impacts on life expectancy, a reality that The Health Partnership works to address through its services to local communities.

“Our mission is to ensure equitable access to resources, services and programs so people in our communities can thrive,” said Stephanie Monahan, executive director at The Health Partnership. “We serve as the hub for information and referrals to resources in our communities and collectively work to remove barriers related to accessing food, affordable housing and other health care needs.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lives across the globe and here at home, The Health Partnership continues to develop and enhance programs to ensure people in our communities live longer, healthier lives. Its care coordination services are as important as ever. With dedicated staff throughout the Yampa Valley, including care coordinators, a peer recovery specialist and a health coverage guide, The Health Partnership is continuously evolving to serve as a trusted resource for health and well-being needs.

“Community members can reach out if they need help navigating the physical health, behavioral health, health insurance or human services world,” Monahan said. “It’s not always clear or easy and we are here to help.”

The Health Partnership is committed to helping its communities thrive through access to health care. One way the organization is working towards this goal is with an in-house health coverage guide, who works directly with the community to help them understand and sign-up for health insurance. This is especially important with the upcoming open enrollment period.

Open enrollment

If health insurance isn’t offered through your employer, and you’re not eligible for Medicaid then you might be like “most people,” said Jeni Holloway, health coverage guide at The Health Partnership.

Connect for Health Colorado is the marketplace that provides options and tools to compare available health insurance plans. Folks who anticipate shopping for personal health care plans during open enrollment, which lasts from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, should know there are options out there that could help lower costs. There are premium tax credits and potential savings on deductibles, coinsurance and copays based on income and household size.

“There are opportunities to get much needed health insurance and save some money,” Holloway said.

Holloway helps individuals with the application process by helping them look at comparisons between plans, as well as the terminology, so people can make their best decision.

“Insurance is overwhelmingly complicated,” she said. “I can help you navigate it. Anything I can do to make it easier for people is what I’m here for. Our biggest goal is to get as many people in our community connected to the resources they need.”

The organization also acts as the seeing eye dog in the community and works closely with other community partners to address and co-create solutions to health related barriers in the community. Its upcoming Annual Yampa Valley Community Health Summit allows community partners to discuss and implement plans to build a healthier Yampa Valley.

Yampa Valley Community Health Summit

This year, the Yampa Valley Community Health Summit (formerly the Yampa Valley Wellness Conference) is a free virtual lunch-and-learn series that will explore the intersection between health, equity and community. Attendees will learn about the factors that impact community health, the connection between health and housing, stigma and implicit bias.

“We are really excited to be offering a virtual “coffee time” facilitated debrief on Thursday to process and incorporate what we’ve learned,” Monahan said.

The virtual Summit would be great for anyone in the community who provides health and human services, physical or behavioral health services or supports health and well-being for people living in the region.

“This is the space to explore and learn how our collective resources can support improved long-term health outcomes for our community,” Monahan said.