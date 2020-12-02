Unauthorized ski pass: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

8:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man in the 500 block of Wyatt Way who said he received mail that did not belong to him.

1:11 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Creekside Court alerting them to their neighbor playing loud music. Officers asked the neighbor to turn the music down.

1:25 p.m. Officers responded to an incident in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle in which Steamboat Resort staff reported a skier using a pass that did not belong to him.

1:38 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said her parked car was hit at the intersection of Third and Oak streets.

5:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who reported his license plate had been stolen in the 30 block of Highland Circle.

9:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents playing music too loud in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers made contact with the noisy residents, and they agreed to turn the music off.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.