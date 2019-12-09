Ulrich Salzgeber: Residences need carbon monoxide detectors

The Nov. 28 article, “Steamboat firefighters respond to spike in deadly gas leaks,” showed the importance of all residences having carbon monoxide detectors.

The Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors and their affiliate partners would like to remind the public to donate to Routt County United Way and designate a portion of your contribution for CO detectors for those who cannot afford to purchase them. If you cannot afford a CO detector, please contact United Way for a voucher.

You need a CO detector on every floor of your home and also in the garage where there can be many sources of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless and extremely toxic. Symptoms of exposure mimic those of flu, cold or allergies.

Death by carbon monoxide poisoning is 100% preventable. Be safe, be wise and be certain to have carbon monoxide detectors for the safety of your family.

Ulrich Salzgeber

Steamboat Springs