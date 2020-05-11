UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center updates visitation policy
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs will now accept one visitor or support person per 24-hour period under a newly revised policy.
All patients and visitors are asked to wear their own personal masks into the facilities to help protect patients, visitors, staff and providers during visits. Any type of surgical or cloth mask from home is acceptable.
All visitors will also be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before being allowed to enter. If a visitor shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to enter the building unless they are seeking care.
Exceptions to the visitor policy include:
- No visitors or support persons for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
- No visitors under the age of 16.
- In the NICU: Two parents or guardians accepted per 24-hour period.
- Maternity: One support person per 24-hour period.
- Emergency department/clinics/surgeries/procedures: One support person.
- Minors who are patients: One parent or guardian may stay with minor.
- End-of-life exception on a case-by-case basis.
