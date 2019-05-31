UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center recertified as Level III trauma center

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs received an automatic recertification as a Level III trauma center.

File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs received an automatic recertification as a Level III trauma center by the Designation Review Committee from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment following a May 7 onsite review. The reviewers noted no deficiencies, and no items were met with reservations at the review.

Pertinent factors in making the final decision included the facility’s application, the evaluation and recommendations of the onsite reviewers, the best interests of trauma patients, unique attributes that make YVMC able to meet special community needs, how the facility integrates into the statewide emergency medical and trauma care system and the recommendation of the DRC.

YVMC was originally designated as a Level III trauma center on Feb. 9, 2018. As a Level III trauma center, YVMC is able to care for trauma patients with hemodynamically-stable multi-system traumas, trauma patients on ventilators and trauma patients with non-surgical brain bleeds, following a consultation with a Level I or II facility. The recertification is for a three-year period.