UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center provides $16.3 million in community benefits

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center provided $16.3 million in total community benefits, including $3.2 million in uncompensated care for the uninsured and underinsured, from Sept. 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. "Part of being the community's hospital is ensuring everyone has access to excellent care and programs to support their health needs," said Dr. Tom Downes, interim CEO of Yampa Valley Medical Center. "YVMC remains committed to the Steamboat Springs community and will continue to support the health of Northwest Colorado."

In addition to a significant amount of Medicare and Medicaid care, community programs such as Real Food, oncology support groups, open enrollment assistance and the commitment to Routt County schools in support of mental and behavioral health resources, among others, contributed to the total amount of benefit to the community.