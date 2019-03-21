UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center named to Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center was recently named one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country by The National Rural Health Association. The distinction is based on an evaluation by The Chartis Center for Rural Health using iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength Index.

The determining factors for the top-20 rural community hospitals was based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charge and financial stability. YVMC is the only hospital in Colorado named to the list.