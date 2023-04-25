UCHealth seeks donations for medical drive on May 5

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs, UCHealth SportsMed Clinic will host a medical and mobility device drive from noon to 4 p.m. May 5 on the SportsMed patio at 1024 Central Park Drive.

For the drive, donations of gently used devices will be given to Project C.U.R.E. and Crutches4Africa. Eligible items for donation include bedside commodes, bedside tables, braces, canes, crutches, ski poles, walkers, wheelchairs and other similar devices.

For questions, reach out to Christy Kopischke at christy.kopischke@uchealth.org or Brad Meeks at 651-341-0573.