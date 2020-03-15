UCHealth revises visitor restrictions; changes affect local hospital

UCHealth has implemented new rules for visitors, and these restrictions are in place at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. Visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, any patient who is checking in for an appointment at any UCHealth location must tell staff and ask for a mask if they have: a fever; cold symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or runny nose; and flu symptoms, including fevers, chills, body aches.

Other restrictions include:

Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed in any UCHealth facility unless they are there for medical care.

Patients may have no more than one visitor in a 24-hour period. Large numbers of people may not gather in waiting rooms, cafeterias, lobbies or other locations.

Only one person may accompany a patient who is being seen in a clinic or for a procedure such as surgery.

Anyone younger than 16 who is not being seen as a patient is not allowed to visit any area. They are not allowed anywhere in UCHealth’s facilities, including waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies.

Implementation of the new measures across all UCHealth facilities follows guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.