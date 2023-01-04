UCHealth reports first baby born in Steamboat this year
Briana Jose Gadea Moreno, a healthy baby girl, is the first Steamboat Springs baby of the new year born at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
Briana’s parents are Lisbeth Del Carmen Moreno Borge and Ervin Jose Gadea Laguna of Steamboat Springs. Briana weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches long. She was delivered by certified nurse midwife Jennifer Allen of UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic in Steamboat.
In 2022, 318 babies were delivered at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, compared to 341 during 2021, according to YVMC.
