UCHealth opens Urgent Care at Steamboat Resort base

UCHealth opened a second urgent care clinic in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday morning, March 21, in a 1,200-square-foot location at the base of Steamboat Resort.

Organizers say UCHealth Urgent Care-Steamboat Resort will be open the same days the ski area is open during the winter and summer resort seasons. The new clinic, which is adjacent to the base area Ski Patrol office and south of the music stage, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week through April 16 and will reopen for the resort’s summer season projected to begin May 26.

No appointment is required for UCHealth Urgent Care, but appointment times may be reserved online if desired.

Patients can be seen at the urgent care for a variety of minor illnesses and injuries such as flu, ear infections, lacerations, sinus infections, respiratory illnesses, urinary tract infections, and sprains and strains. Workers’ compensation injuries also can be seen at the new location.

“Whether a person feels under the weather, sustains an injury while working in the base area or on the mountain, or needs access to care for a different reason, our team is here,” said Casey Homuth, supervisor of both UCHealth Urgent Care locations in Steamboat. “If it is determined the patient needs imaging or a higher level of care, we can coordinate that care at UCHealth Urgent Care-Steamboat Springs or the Emergency Department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to make the patient’s experience as seamless as possible.”

Organizers note that YVMC and Steamboat Resort Ski Patrol have maintained a close working relationship for many years, and the clinic next door to a ski patrol office is another example.

“The partnership between the resort and UCHealth is long-standing and an important component to serving our guests and staff,” said Wes Richey, patrol director. “Having an on-site urgent care clinic will take our ability to serve our guests and staff to the next level and provide enhanced world-class care at our world-class resort.”

Patients may reserve a spot in the medical queue online at UCHealth.org/SteamboatResort and receive a text when it is time to enter the clinic. The new location includes two exam rooms, one procedure room and on-site lab services. Most insurances are accepted including Tricare, Colorado Medicaid and Medicare.

Specific parking for the new clinic is not provided, as most patients are expected to be at or near the base area already.

