UCHealth hosts Vitamin D cooking demo and discussion
Pam Wooster, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator is hosting a class at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The class will go over Vitamin D, how it impacts bone health, immunity, muscle strength and more. The in-person class will last about an hour and will take place in conference room two.
Registration is not necessary and the cost is free, but masks are required. For more information call 970-870-1048.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.