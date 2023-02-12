UCHealth hosts Vitamin D cooking demo and discussion

Pam Wooster, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator is hosting a class at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The class will go over Vitamin D, how it impacts bone health, immunity, muscle strength and more. The in-person class will last about an hour and will take place in conference room two.

Registration is not necessary and the cost is free, but masks are required. For more information call 970-870-1048.