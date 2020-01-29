U14 Alpine team races at Winter Park

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 Alpine ski team poses after competing at Winter Park last weekend.

Micheal Britton/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 Alpine team competed in a giant slalom race series at Winter Park last weekend. Over two days, the boys and girls skiers each competed in two races.

Adrian Beauregard led the boys, taking fourth or better in each race. Abby Olson paced the girls, taking third in two races.

Saturday boys race No. 1

4. Adrian Beauregard

6. Bruno Bruce

7. Caman Beauregard

12. Chris Inglis

14. Owen Wither

Saturday girls race No. 1

8. Abby Olson

16. Kat Cosby

Saturday boys race No. 2

2. A. Beauregard

4. Bruce

8. Curtis Zanni

9. C. Beauregard

11. Wither

Saturday girls race No. 2

2. Olson

Sunday boys race No. 1

5. C. Beauregard

11. Zanni

12. Wither

13. Nicholas Bradford

Sunday girls race No. 1

9. Olson

14. Cosby

26. Anna Rhodes

Sunday boys race No. 2

2. A. Beauregard

5. Bruce

12. Wither

13. Inglis

17. Nolan Laird

19. Kyle Lawton

22. Cole Contois

Sunday girls race No. 2

3. Olson

19. Avery Olson

22. Rhodes