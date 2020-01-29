U14 Alpine team races at Winter Park
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 Alpine team competed in a giant slalom race series at Winter Park last weekend. Over two days, the boys and girls skiers each competed in two races.
Adrian Beauregard led the boys, taking fourth or better in each race. Abby Olson paced the girls, taking third in two races.
Saturday boys race No. 1
4. Adrian Beauregard
6. Bruno Bruce
7. Caman Beauregard
12. Chris Inglis
14. Owen Wither
Saturday girls race No. 1
8. Abby Olson
16. Kat Cosby
Saturday boys race No. 2
2. A. Beauregard
4. Bruce
8. Curtis Zanni
9. C. Beauregard
11. Wither
Saturday girls race No. 2
2. Olson
Sunday boys race No. 1
5. C. Beauregard
11. Zanni
12. Wither
13. Nicholas Bradford
Sunday girls race No. 1
9. Olson
14. Cosby
26. Anna Rhodes
Sunday boys race No. 2
2. A. Beauregard
5. Bruce
12. Wither
13. Inglis
17. Nolan Laird
19. Kyle Lawton
22. Cole Contois
Sunday girls race No. 2
3. Olson
19. Avery Olson
22. Rhodes
