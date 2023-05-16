U.S. Ski Team announces nominations for multiple disciplines

Several U.S. Ski Team nominations have been announced and Steamboat Springs athletes have made homes for themselves across a couple disciplines.

Following their dominant seasons, Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio will remain on the Women’s Moguls A team, with Kauf coming off a two-silver-medal World Championship and Giaccio finishing top-five in world cup events six times this past winter.

Joining them in moguls will be Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alumnus Landon Wendler, who will compete as part of the D team. Wendler finished sixth and seventh in moguls and duals, respectively, at his final World Cup event of the 2022-23 season in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Steamboat also made its mark on the Alpine ski team, highlighted by Jett Seymour on the B team. He had his career-best seventh-place finish at the Chamonix, France World Cup in slalom this season.

On the Alpine C team will be Jay Poulter, who took third in slalom at the U.S. National Championships, and Cooper Puckett, who won a Nor-Am slalom race at Burke Mountain in January.

Steamboat’s youngest additions to the U.S. Ski Team are Tatum Grosdidier and Roman Elvidge, who will compete on the Alpine D team.

Elvidge finished fourth at the National Junior Championships in Super G at Mittersill Cannon Resort in March.

Grosdidier had been a top performer for the SSWSC all season, winning two silvers in Nor-Am Cup Super G races in January. She is the first woman to be nominated to the Alpine team from SSWSC since Anna Marno in 2009.