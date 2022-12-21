UPDATED: U.S. Highway 40 reopens over Rabbit Ears Pass, expect ‘adverse conditions’

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 to update the road closure and conditions.

9:20 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass has reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation still describes the stretch of road experiencing “high wind with snow and adverse conditions” and drivers should take extreme caution.

Original story: U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions over Rabbit Ears Pass east of Steamboat Springs due to safety concerns as of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed between mile markers 139 and 184, stretching from Kemry Lane just southeast of Steamboat Springs to Kremmling.

Additionally, Colorado Highway 14 is closed between Walden and Muddy Pass, or from mile marker 0 to 30, as of 7:04 p.m.

For the most up-to-date road closures and conditions, visit cotrip.org/home .