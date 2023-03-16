UPDATED: U.S. Highway 40 open in both directions following crash near Milner
U.S. Highway 40 has reopened to traffic in both directions after a crash involving a pickup and a UPS truck at mile marker 121 near Milner closed the road earlier Thursday, March 16, according to COTrip.
The road closed at 9:20 a.m. following the crash.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.