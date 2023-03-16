U.S. Highway 40 closed in Milner for crash
U.S. Highway 40 is closed in both directions for a crash involving a pickup and a UPS Truck at mile marker 121 near Milner, according to Routt County Alerts. There is currently no estimate for when the highway may reopen.
