U.S. Forest Service to start annual slash pile burning 

Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests will likely start slash pile burning soon, in an effort to protect the surrounding areas from wildfires.

The Forest Service is waiting on necessary approvals and adequate weather conditions to start.

In the hours leading up to the planned burns, the Forest Service will evaluate conditions to make sure it’s safe to burn. If it’s too dangerous, then burns may be canceled. Notifications by the Forest Service will be sent out on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests’ X and Facebook accounts.

Road signage will also be placed near burn piles.

The Forest Service advises residents and visitors to be aware of piles burned near communities, travel routes and recreation areas.

Smoke caused by the burns may impact the public, and smoke dispersal conditions will be monitored in accordance with standards set by the Colorado Air Pollution and Control and Wyoming Air Quality Divisions.

The Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District Office office is located at 925 Weiss Dr. in Steamboat Springs.