U.S. Forest Service proposes increased campsite fees in local national forests

Some campsites in and around Routt County may see improved maintenance and recreation development, but at an added cost.

To make these improvements happen, the U.S. Forest Service has proposed increasing the fees at 93 sites in the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests. The proposal includes raising fees at 67 existing sites and adding a fee to 26 more.

In total, 33 sites in Colorado will be impacted with the remaining 60 residing in Wyoming. This includes campgrounds, rental cabins, lookouts, group sites and day-use areas.

A spokesperson for the Forest Service, Aaron Voos, said the agency is behind the curve as far as maintenance goes, and this proposal was put in place to get back on track.

“We keep getting further and further behind as far as keeping up with the public demands for recreation at our facilities with what we are able to provide,” Voos said. “Some of that simply comes down to needing more resources to do the things we want to with those sites.”

According to Voos, the ways people use these sites are changing, and proposed increase is an effort to keep up with the times.

Since 1965, when recreation fee programs were introduced to the Medicine bow and Routt National Forests, there have been five fee changes, most recently occurring in 2002.

“Recreation is changing,” Voos said. “There are different types of vehicles, different types of expectations, different things the public wants and desires. The size of campers now are larger than they had been 20 years ago when we last increased the fees.”

While 93 sites are currently included in the proposal, Voos says there are 151 non-fee sites across the forests, as well as nearly 2,000 dispersed campsites that are not impacted by this proposal. Also, 32 existing day-use sites across the forest will not see an increase.

Additionally, the Forest Service has made the decision to keep the annual Forest Day-Use Pass at $30 per year.

The Forest Service invites the public to comment on the proposal during open houses at local USDA Forest Service Ranger District offices from 4-7 p.m. on the following dates:

July 11: Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District Office, 2171 Highway 130, Saratoga, Wyoming.

July 12: Parks Ranger District Office, 100 Main St., Walden.

July 13: Douglas Ranger District Office, 2250 E Richards St., Douglas, Wyoming.

July 17: Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, Wyoming.

July 18: Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District Office, 925 Weiss Drive, Steamboat Springs.

July 19: Yampa Ranger District Office, 300 Roselawn Ave., Yampa.

Comments can also be submitted online with the comment period ending on Nov. 1.

“One of the reasons we have the comment period going for the entire summer is we have heard people like to go and see, touch and feel things on their own instead of just reading about it,” Voos said. “We encourage people to visit those sites if you have questions about them, so we can get better comments back.”

The Forest Service will continue to update fee proposal information on its website and through social media.

Voos said the new fee structure would be a tiered implementation depending on the state of each individual site. The process would start in 2024.

“The options for moving forward are numerous,” Voos said. “There might be no new changes to the proposal or there could be tons of changes depending on how the public responds to the proposal.”