UPDATED: U.S. 40 to reopens west of Steamboat

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:15 p.m. to indicate the road reopened.

3:15 p.m.: U.S. Highway 40 reopened in both directions shortly after 3 p.m. after closing for nearly an hour, according to Routt County Alerts.

Original story: U.S Highway 40 will close in both directions west of Steamboat Springs at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to allow Yampa Valley Electric Association to replace a downed power pole near Riverside Plaza, according to YVEA spokesperson Carly Davidson.

The closure will shutter traffic in both directions and is expected to last 90 minutes. Davidson said the Colorado State Patrol will be on scene to direct traffic around the closure, with traffic likely being diverted to local roads in the area. The official alternate route is Routt County Road 33.

The downed pole is just one reason for outages through the Yampa Valley on Wednesday morning.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.