UPDATED: US 40 reopens after gas line break
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1 p.m. to indicate U.S. Highway 40 had reopened.
U.S. Highway 40 was closed at its intersection with Conestoga Circle from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. after a natural gas line break.
The Steamboat Springs Community Center was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Traffic was rerouted onto 13th Street during the closure.
According to Atmos Energy, a construction crew was working in the area and damaged a natural gas pipeline at around 11:15 a.m..
The highway was reopened at 12:50 p.m.
