UPDATED: US 40 reopens after gas line break

The construction project near the Steamboat Springs Community Center hit a gas line and U.S. Highway 40 is currently closed to traffic.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1 p.m. to indicate U.S. Highway 40 had reopened.

U.S. Highway 40 was closed at its intersection with Conestoga Circle from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. after a natural gas line break.

The Steamboat Springs Community Center was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Traffic was rerouted onto 13th Street during the closure.

According to Atmos Energy, a construction crew was working in the area and damaged a natural gas pipeline at around 11:15 a.m..

The highway was reopened at 12:50 p.m.