 UPDATED: US 40 reopens after gas line break | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

UPDATED: US 40 reopens after gas line break

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

The construction project near the Steamboat Springs Community Center hit a gas line and U.S. Highway 40 is currently closed to traffic.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1 p.m. to indicate U.S. Highway 40 had reopened.

U.S. Highway 40 was closed at its intersection with Conestoga Circle from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. after a natural gas line break.

The Steamboat Springs Community Center was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Traffic was rerouted onto 13th Street during the closure.

According to Atmos Energy, a construction crew was working in the area and damaged a natural gas pipeline at around 11:15 a.m..

The highway was reopened at 12:50 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more